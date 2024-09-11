Repeat DUI Offender Drove 43 Miles Drunk From Maryland To Stafford, Sheriff Says

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, deputies were called to investigate a possible drunk driver, where they found Amy Cooksey, 59, parked at the traffic light in front of Sheetz on Kings Highway unconscious behind the wheel.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that Cooksey had her vehicle in park at the time and her foot was still on the gas.

Once stirred, officials said she was surprised that the deputies were at her window, and she unsuccessfully attempted to hide a paper bag containing mini-bottles of Goldschläger.

Further investigation found that this wasn't Cooksey's first foray into drunk driving, and before taking her power nap at the traffic light, it was determined that her trip from Maryland to Virginia took her a total of 43 miles from La Plata into Stafford.

Cooksey was charged with driving under the influence second offense within five years, and third offense refusal in 10 years.

She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

