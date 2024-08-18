Woodbridge resident George Robinson II, 35, is facing multiple charges after a strange scene played out early on Friday morning that landed him behind bars and trash all over the street.

A spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 16 to Buffalo Moe's Tap and Grill on Wicomico Drive, when employees asked a guest - later identified as Robinson - to leave; however, he had no intention to do so and "went on a tirade threatening to fight everyone."

As a deputy arrived, he witnessed Robinson speeding away in a tan Cadillac while throwing trash from the vehicle into the roadway, prompting a traffic stop, and leading to his arrest, though he didn't go down easily, kicking a second deputy attempting to assist taking him into custody.

Robinson was charged with:

DUI: Second offense in five to 10 years;

Driving suspended;

Disorderly conduct;

Littering;

Obstruction;

Refusal;

Assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail "pending his ability to participate in a bond hearing."

