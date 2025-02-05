Rehela Lacatus, 31, who was wanted on multiple felony offenses, was taken into custody at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 on Olympic Drive was taken into custody by deputies serving a fraud-related warrants, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies R.W. Stamm and W.E. Trainor approached the front door, while Deputy C.T. Richardson positioned himself in the backyard—a move that paid off when things took a turn - a move that proved prescient.

As deputies at the front door spotted Lacatus inside, they announced themselves. Meanwhile, Deputy Richardson saw multiple people making a break for the back exit.

While one woman distracted and refused to comply with deputies at the front, three individuals burst out the back door, sprinting toward the wood line, investigators said.

Deputy Richardson was ready.

He cut off their escape, stopping all three—including Lacatus, a 26-year-old woman, and a 28-year-old man—before they could get away into the nearby wooded area.

With assistance from the other deputies, all three were detained and charged with obstruction of justice. They were booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Lacatus was also served on her outstanding warrants, officials said.

Meanwhile, authorities obtained an additional warrant for obstruction of justice against the woman who refused to open the front door, but she has not yet been served.

