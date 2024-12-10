Puppy's Potty Habits Spark Violent Domestic Dispute In Stafford: Sheriff

On Sunday, Dec. 8, at approximately 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Crab Apple Drive for an active break-in involving 22-year-old Fairfax Station resident Jeremiah Goggins and a woman he was in a disagreement with.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the victim called 911, reporting that a man she knew had broken into her home and assaulted her, and while still on the phone, dispatchers said they could hear Goggins in the background.

Deputies arrived at the residence quickly and were able to detain Goggins without incident as they probed the domestic disturbance.

The investigation revealed that Goggins and the victim had been inside the home when a disagreement over a puppy’s bathroom habits escalated, according to the sheriff's office.

Goggins allegedly assaulted the victim multiple times, damaged the residence, and made threats toward her.

The victim managed to defend herself, forcing Goggins to leave; however, after she locked the door behind him, Goggins reportedly kicked it down, re-entering the home before deputies arrived.

Goggins was charged with felony breaking and entering; assault and battery; as well as property damage.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

