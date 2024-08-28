Kayshawn Purdie, 25, was quick, but he wasn't quick enough to outrun police K9 Titan, who was key in taking down the man wanted for an assault.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, deputies were called to Garrison Woods to investigate a reported assault.

Investigators say that Purdie assaulted a woman, prevented her from calling the police, then strangled her as she was attempting to leave an area home.

He then fled.

Responding deputies were advised that Purdie was in possession of a firearm, and he was spotted walking in the area, at which point the suspect attempted to lie about his identity before taking off on foot.

The deputy chased Purdie down Onville Road toward Evans Lane before he hid behind trailers on Hanson Lane, ditching a backpack during the pursuit.

Officials said the deputy lost sight of Purdie behind the Kwik Stop, though the suspect was surrounded by a number of deputies, "and it was only a matter of time before it was found again," the spokesperson said.

While the perimeter was being established, deputies recovered Purdie's backpack, where they found a gun reported stolen out of North Carolina.

"Due to the severity of the crimes, an active threat to both citizens and deputies, as well as, the suspect actively evading capture, the decision was made to release the titanium K9 team," they added.

Titan was deployed with his partner in the area Purdie was last seen, and it didn't take long for the dog to track down his target.

According to the spokesperson, Titan tracked Purdie up Aquia Avenue, left onto Oak Road, and again onto Barrett Heights Road, where they discovered a newly broken fence at a home.

"Titan went through that threshold and Purdie made his presence known rather quickly as Titan completed the apprehension," hopping back over the fence and into the arms of deputies waiting to arrest him.

The Stafford resident had to be treated for a dog bite sustained during the chase before he was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Purdie was charged with:

Assault and battery;

Strangulation;

Prevention communication to 911;

Providing a false identity;

Obstruction of justice;

Receiving stolen goods.

He was held without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.