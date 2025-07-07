Pizza Delivery Crashed, Burned After Stafford Driver’s Bootlegger ‘Sip,’ Sheriff Says

Deputies were called to Rock Hill Church Road around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, for a crash involving a flipped vehicle.

The car was upside down in the middle of the road, and the driver was spotted tossing something into the woods, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded and found the driver — who admitted he was on his way to deliver a fresh, hot pizza when things went sideways.

Literally.

“Not even the intoxicating smell of cheese and pepperoni could hide the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath,” a spokesperson for the department mused.

The driver confessed to drinking “a few sips” of Bootlegger before hitting the road, and investigators located the tossed bottle nearby — and sure enough, it was his drink of choice.

The driver was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital. He was issued a summons for driving under the influence.

No word on whether the pizza survived.

