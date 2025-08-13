The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Phillip Douglas walked into the Walmart on Village Parkway around 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, assembled an electric scooter in the store, and “sped out” without paying.

A deputy spotted Douglas riding near Popeyes on Warrenton Road and stopped him.

Authorities say he claimed he “found” the stolen scooter, but when another deputy arrived to detain him, Douglas resisted. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, Douglas allegedly asked, “Am I getting a ticket or something?” But a ticket wasn’t going to cover it.

Deputies say Douglas was wanted out of Stafford County for failure to appear and out of Prince William County for multiple offenses, including hit and run, driving while revoked, violating pretrial conditions, failure to appear, and failure to register as a sex offender after a 2005 sexual battery conviction.

He was also found with suspected controlled substances, according to authorities. Douglas was served on his outstanding warrants and charged with:

Shoplifting;

Possession of controlled substances;

Attempted fleeing from law enforcement.

He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.