A Stafford County woman is behind bars after crashing her Chevy into a ditch with two young children in the backseat while allegedly drunk, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 26, deputies responded to Forest Lane Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash, where there was a Chevy found in a ditch with two infants in the back.

No injures were reported.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Oluwakemi Oredugba of Stafford, told the deputy she “did not know” how she ended up in the ditch; but, deputies say the car smelled strongly of alcohol, and that there was an open bottle of Hennessy inside.

Oredugba’s vehicle had veered off the road, hit a few bushes, then overcorrected and cut across the roadway before landing in the ditch, officials said.

The children were safely turned over to a responsible family member.

Oredugba — who has a previous DUI — was taken into custody. She faces multiple charges, including:

Driving under the influence second offense in ten years;

Two counts of driving under the influence with children present;

Two counts of child neglect;

Drinking while driving;

Reckless driving;

No inspection;

Refusal.

She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail as the investigation continues.

