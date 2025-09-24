Olivia Santos is wanted for abduction by a parent after allegedly taking her daughter, Aurora Hilton — who has been officially reported missing — according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Officials say that earlier this week, the sheriff's office received a report of a missing child. The caller advised that she had full custody of a 12-year-old child from Spotsylvania, but her mother was permitted visitation.

During their most recent visit, Santos would not return Hilton to her legal guardian, prompting a full-on investigation.

Detectives were alerted, and it was later determined that Santos had fled the country with the child, and the warrant for her arrest was issued.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives continue efforts to locate Santos with assistance from federal authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

