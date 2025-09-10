The driver, 23-year-old Olivia Correa, of Stafford, was arrested after the crash on Garrisonville Road near Salisbury Drive around 12:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies on patrol found a man lying in the roadway and quickly called for Fire and Rescue.

Just yards away, they spotted a vehicle with visible collision damage and even a handprint on the hood, officials said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

When deputies confronted Correa, at first she claimed someone else was behind the wheel and that she had bought the car already damaged.

She later admitted she was driving after bar hopping and apologized for “being drunk,” according to the arrest record.

Correa was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .20 and maiming while driving under the influence.

She was booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

No booking photo was available on Wednesday.

