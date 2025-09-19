‘Oh No!’ Stafford Man’s Pants Drop, Faceplants In Motel Chase Gone Wrong, Sheriff Says

Brandon Bates, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday night after several incidents at the Comfort Inn Motel on Salisbury Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The chaos broke out shortly after 9 p.m. on Sept. 18, when deputies were called to the motel to investigate a report of trespassing.

Deputies were wrapping up a report when a woman flagged them about a man acting “inappropriate.”

The deputies recognized him instantly — as he had already been kicked off the property earlier that night.

When they told Bates he was under arrest, the man blurted out: “Oh no!” and bolted, investigators said.

But his pants couldn’t keep up.

They slipped down mid-sprint, sending him tumbling to the ground, where he was taken into custody.

According to the sheriff's office, Bates showed signs of intoxication, including “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath."

Bates was charged with:

Trespassing;

Attempted fleeing from law enforcement;

Obstruction of justice;

Public intoxication.

He was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and held until sober. A booking photo was not immediately available.

