The crash occurred on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at approximately 6:10 p.m. The single-engine Mooney M20J, piloted by 49-year-old Seuk Kim of Springfield, VA, was traveling from Harford County Airport in Maryland to Albany International Airport when it went down in a remote, wooded area of Greene County, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

According to the NTSB report, the flight departed at around 4:40 p.m., just after sunset, and encountered moderate to heavy turbulence en route. Kim was in contact with air traffic control (ATC) and reported reducing altitude to escape turbulence. His final transmission occurred shortly before the crash. No distress calls were made.

The NTSB’s analysis of ADS-B data revealed that the aircraft began a shallow descent from 5,000 feet around 6:02 p.m. before rapidly losing altitude in the final minutes. The plane struck trees near a mountain peak at an elevation of 3,090 feet, scattering wreckage along an 80-foot path. All major components of the aircraft were recovered at the scene.

The NTSB noted that weather conditions were visual but dark, with light to moderate turbulence reported in the area.

Kim, an avid animal rescue advocate, was killed on impact. Three dogs traveling with him were also affected: one died in the crash, a lab mix puppy survived with two broken legs, and a third dog, initially reported missing, was found with minor injuries near the crash site the next day. Partners for Animal Welfare (PAW) facilitated the dogs' veterinary care.

Kim’s body was recovered on Monday, Nov. 25, and taken to Ellis Hospital in Schenectady for an autopsy. The FAA and NTSB are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

A Life of Service and Passion

Tributes are pouring in for Kim, a husband, father of three, and a former vice president at SunStar Strategic. He was well-known for his work with nonprofit animal rescue organizations, having flown hundreds of dogs to safety across the country. Just weeks before the crash, Kim had announced plans to start a charity aimed at ending pet hunger.

“From a young age, Seuk dreamed of taking to the skies, and he made that dream a reality by becoming a pilot,” Kim’s wife, Christine, shared on Facebook. “He found immense joy in flying and used his passion to help others.”

Kim was remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and a champion for animals. “He was a bright light in all our lives,” Christine wrote. “Whether through his bold sense of adventure or his quiet acts of kindness, he left a lasting impression on everyone he met.”

The NTSB’s preliminary report is part of an ongoing investigation into the crash. The final report, which will include detailed findings and the probable cause, is expected in the coming months.

Kim’s family has requested donations to support his wife and children, which can be made through Everloved.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.