New Mexico Traffic Stop Leads To Seizure Of 35 Pounds Of Pot, Kilo Of Coke In Stafford: Sheriff

Gesiah Hill, 22, and Henry Rojas, 24, were arrested following a search of their home on Red Currant Way in Rappahannock Landing on Dec. 19, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The massive seizure led to the recovery of (values are estimates):

1 kilo of cocaine, valued at $30,000;

35 pounds of marijuana, worth $122,500;

1,000 THC vape pens, valued at $40,000;

100 ecstasy pills, worth $2,000;

3 handguns, valued at $1,500;

60 boxes of ammunition, worth $900;

$9,800 in cash.

Authorities say the investigation began when Hill and Rojas were stopped in New Mexico for a traffic violation on Sunday, Dec. 15.

During that stop, police observed items that drew the interest of Stafford investigators, police said. Hill and Rojas were released, but continued their journey home to Rappahannock Landing, only to be met days later by a SWAT team and detectives executing a search warrant.

Hill faces the following charges that include:

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana;

Possession of a firearm with drugs;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rojas was charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs. Hill is being held without bond, while Rojas is in custody on a $5,000 bond.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. “These significant drug arrests should send a clear message to the drug dealers to stay out of Stafford County.”

