Naked, Not Afraid: Drunk Virginia Man Attempted Car Break-In, Stafford Sheriff Says

It all went down just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 15, when deputies were called to Wild Rose Drive in South Stafford for a report of a man stumbling around in the road.

When they got there, deputies found exactly what was advertised — a man in his birthday suit attempting to get into a Chevy that didn’t belong to him, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

“This episode of naked and not afraid was interrupted when deputies detained the birthday suit wearing male,” a department spokesperson mused, calling it a "wild ruckus on Wild Rose.”

The man showed “extreme signs of intoxication,” officials said, and began shouting threats at deputies after he was taken into custody.

Deputies then followed a trail of the man’s discarded clothing down the street until he located his identification card, investigators said.

The owner of the Chevy told police he had no idea who the naked man was — but was “thankful he locked his vehicle before going to bed.”

The suspect was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he was “gifted a jumpsuit."

He is now charged with:

Public intoxication;

Indecent exposure;

Attempted unlawful entry;

Vehicle tampering;

Obstruction of justice.

He was held pending his ability to participate in a bond hearing, according to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday, June 17.

