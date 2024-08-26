Partly Cloudy 83°

Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-95 Backs Up Traffic For Miles In Stafford County: Virginia DOT

Some motorists were met by lengthy delays on I-95 in advance of the Monday afternoon commute due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Traffic on I-95 in Stafford County

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
Zak Failla
First responders in Stafford County were called to a stretch of the southbound lanes of the interstate near Garrisonville, where there was the reported crash, tying up traffic for several miles. 

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, motorists can continue to expect delays as all lanes are closed with traffic only getting by in the right lane as of 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 26.

 Details about the crash have not been released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

