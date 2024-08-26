Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-95 Backs Up Traffic For Miles In Stafford County: Virginia DOT

First responders in Stafford County were called to a stretch of the southbound lanes of the interstate near Garrisonville, where there was the reported crash, tying up traffic for several miles.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, motorists can continue to expect delays as all lanes are closed with traffic only getting by in the right lane as of 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Details about the crash have not been released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.