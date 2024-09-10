Harrisonburg resident Jacobo E. Wilson, has been identified by investigators as the rider killed after striking a utility pole on the opposite side of the road in Rockingham County.

According to Virginia State Police, Wilson was traveling north in the 2000 block of Kratzer Road at a high rate of speed when the Honda attempted to pass another vehicle.

During that attempt, Wilson crossed the double yellow line, lost control, ran off the left side of the roadway and hit the pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police noted that Wilson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.