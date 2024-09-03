Motorcyclist Clocked At Nearly 100 MPH Busted For DUI, Weapons Offenses In Stafford: Sheriff

Bradley Kurtz, 26, of Goldvein, readily admitted to consuming beers and booze before getting on his bike and taking off, leading to his arrest for intoxicated driving and weapons offenses.

A deputy from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on patrol in the 3000 block of Warrenton Road in Fredericksburg spotted Kurtz at around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 going just under 100 mph, according to a spokesperson from the agency, and during the subsequent stop, the driver allegedly showed signs of intoxication.

Kurtz admitted to consuming two beers and two shots at a local bar, and while speaking with him, it was determined that he was in possession of a concealed firearm, knife, and brass knuckles without a proper permit, officials said.

He was charged with driving under the influence, carrying a concealed weapon, and speeding. Kurtz was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until he sobered up.

