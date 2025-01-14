Minor Earthquake Shakes Virginia Communities; No Major Damage Reported

The US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, there was a 2.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Henrico County and nearby municipalities.

According to USGS, the epicenter of the quake was around a mile north of Wyndham, not far from Short Pump (3.9 miles), Glen Allen (6.1 miles), Laurel (6.9 miles) and Richmond (13.2 miles).

"Since at least 1774, people in central Virginia have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones," the organization noted.

"The largest damaging earthquake (magnitude 5.8) in the seismic zone occurred in 2011," officials added. "Smaller earthquakes that cause little or no damage are felt each year or two."

County officials confirmed that there were reports of an earthquake, though as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, there were no reports of damage.

Did you feel it? Those who may have felt the ground shake can let the agency know through its interactive map.

