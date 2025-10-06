Matthew Trego, 32, was hit with his third DUI offense in the past five years over the weekend after getting tipsy at a house party and ending up in the woods, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, deputies were called to Forest Lane Road, where there was a reported single-vehicle crash when the driver of a Ford found himself... in a forest.

Officials said that responding deputies found Trego's car off the roadway after traveling through a yard and into a bunch of trees.

Trego said that he accidentally went off the road, and instead of braking, he hit the gas and sped through the grass and into the woods.

"Trego would have strong signs of intoxication including slurred speech and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath," the sheriff's office said.

"When asked about his alcohol consumption, he advised he knew he was going to jail and wanted to be honest."

Indeed, Trego said he had two whiskey drinks and three beers while at a house party before getting behind the wheel.

Trego was charged with driving under the influence third offense within five years. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

