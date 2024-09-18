King George resident Tavon Allen is facing multiple charges after taking a midnight joyride as he attempted to avoid his arrest by speeding away from deputies.

A deputy on patrol shortly after midnight in the area of Kings Highway and Sherwood Forest Farm Road spotted Allen's Nissan Sentra traveling 86 mph in a 55 mph zone, prompting a stop, though the driver had other intentions.

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, instead of pulling over, the Nissan sped away, topping 100 mph, leading to a high-speed pursuit that did not last long.

The deputy followed Allen east toward the King George County line, and when he crossed, he reportedly lost control and rolled over the vehicle, damaging a power line in the process of crashing.

Allen, who was sporting a mask, had to be extricated from the vehicle, though he only suffered minor injuries before being detained.

He was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, and wearing a mask in public. Allen was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond following his arrest.

