The 36-year-old Stafford man is being held behind bars after breaking into Lowe's so he could plug his phone in, officials said.

Deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office were called shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 8 to Lowe's in the 1300 block of Stafford Market Place, where there was a report of a breaking and entering.

When they arrived, the deputies found that the glass door in front of the business had been kicked in, and a staff member advised that a person had just broken in minutes earlier.

Lancaster was initially escorted out of the building, then took off on foot, though he did not make it far and he was quickly detained.

Once in custody, Lancaster advised that he was "looking for a place to charge my phone," prompting the break-in, which he readily admitted to.

Lancaster was charged with breaking and entering, as well as destruction of commercial property. He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.