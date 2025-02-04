Deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Anvil Road shortly before noon on Sunday, on Feb. 2 after receiving reports of an assault, officials said.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from injuries to his head and arm, sending him to the hospital.

Witnesses filled in the details, investigators said, claiming that 48-year-old Marcellus Berryman had been acting "wacky" while traveling with the victim, accusing him of stealing his belongings.

The verbal spat turned physical, leading the two to fight in the roadway.

At some point, Berryman grabbed a discarded wooden slat and used it as a weapon, striking the victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

Deputies quickly obtained a warrant for malicious wounding, and further investigation revealed Berryman also had a warrant out of Maryland.

Later that night, at approximately 9:52 p.m., deputies spotted Berryman behind the wheel near Short Street, leading to a traffic stop at Fredericksburg Tattoo Works on Warrenton Road.

Berryman, who was driving on a revoked license, was taken into custody without further incident.

He is now being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, charged with malicious wounding and driving on a revoked license.

