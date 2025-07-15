Man Threatens To 'Kill Everybody' Over Honey Packet Dispute In South Stafford: Sheriff

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Shell station on Warrenton Road just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, for a reported brandishing incident, according to a the agency on Tuesday, July 15.

When deputies arrived, witnesses told them a man had pulled a gun and made threats, claims which were confirmed by surveillance video, deputies said.

According to investigators, the man entered the store and put a honey packet in his pocket, then got into an argument with the store clerk.

During the heated exchange, the man reportedly pulled a black handgun from his waistband and issued a chilling warning.

The suspect said everyone was “lucky” he was there with his granddaughter or he would “kill everybody,” the sheriff’s office said.

After the outburst, the man left in a black SUV with two other men and a young girl, investigators said.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a blue hat, white shirt, and shorts, with tattoos on both arms, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

