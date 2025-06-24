Luis Samora Perez, 25, was arrested on Sunday, June 22, after a deputy spotted him blowing through a red light and ignoring a clearly posted “No U-Turn” sign on Warrenton Road near Olde Forge Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

A sergeant pulled the driver over and immediately noticed signs of intoxication, investigators said.

When asked how much he had to drink, Perez told the sergeant he had “a little bit.”

Deputies didn’t have to look far for the evidence.

Inside his Chevy Malibu, investigators found a 12-pack of beer — with just one unopened can left.

According to a police report, Perez was on his way from North Carolina to Pennsylvania, but the Keystone State would have to wait.

He was taken into custody after it was determined his blood alcohol content was between .15 and .2, double the legal limit.

Investigators also discovered Perez had two prior DUIs and was driving without a license.

Perez is charged with:

Driving under the influence third offense within ten years with a BAC between .15 and .2;

Drinking while driving;

Driving without a license;

Failure to obey a traffic light;

Failure to obey a highway sign.

He was booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

“A little bit goes a long way,” the sheriff’s office said. “Or in this case, straight to jail.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.