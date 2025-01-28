Lost DUI Driver In Stolen Car Lands Behind Bars In Stafford: Authorities

The bizarre incident unfolded shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, just before 10 a.m., when deputies received reports of Baltimore resident Nicole Wallace driving recklessly down the interstate.

Witnesses said the car, which had no tags, was swerving on the shoulder, unable to stay in a lane, and nearly caused several crashes.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, Wallace's Hyundai was spotted exiting at Warrenton Road and it was found parked at a Gulf gas station.

Investigators say that the deputy found Wallace in the front seat, who said she was heading to South Carolina and stopped to check directions. What Wallace didn’t mention was the long list of issues deputies were about to uncover.

The deputy immediately noticed signs of intoxication and several liquor bottles inside the car, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

When asked about the missing license plates, Wallace casually explained that they had been stolen, but she had a “replacement” in the trunk.

That replacement? A piece of cardboard with "stolen tag" written on it.

Further investigation revealed the Hyundai itself had been reported stolen in Baltimore. Once confirmed with authorities there, Wallace was arrested and taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Wallace faces charges that include driving under the influence, drinking while driving, grand larceny, and refusing a breath test.

She is being held on a $5,000 secured bond.

