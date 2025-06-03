A convicted felon who said “my body told me to steal a gun” is back behind bars after a brazen theft attempt outside a Sonic in Stafford County, authorities said.

Kenneth Gibson, 36, of Culpeper, was arrested on Sunday, June 1, after deputies say he broke into a stranger’s car and tried to swipe a handgun in the parking lot of Sonic on McWhirt Loop, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the scene around 7:37 p.m. that night after a man reported someone he didn’t know was sitting inside his car trying to take items. As deputies headed to the scene, the victim confronted the suspect, who took off on foot.

The victim gave chase—making it easy for responding deputies to catch up.

Deputies quickly identified the suspect as Gibson, who he had just dealt with earlier that day on an unrelated call. This time, things escalated.

Inside the car, the only thing reported out of place was the victim’s handgun, officials said. When confronted, Gibson allegedly told deputies, “My body told me to steal a gun.”

That didn’t go over well, because as a convicted felon, Gibson is not allowed to possess a firearm.

He was taken into custody and charged with:

Grand larceny;

Weapon possession by a felon;

Tampering with a vehicle;

Disorderly conduct.

He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

