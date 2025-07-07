A North Stafford drug investigation turned into a brief manhunt after Keialto Walker, 46, of Warsaw, bolted from a hotel Thursday evening, July 3, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 6:30 p.m. to the Staybridge Suites on Richmond Highway for a disturbance, officials say.

They quickly arrested one wanted suspect.

While continuing the investigation, they found suspected drugs and identified a second offender — Walker — who fled before deputies could cuff him.

“Deputies orchestrated a successful search for a subject after he fled the scene of a drug investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter along I-95, and with help from Virginia State Police, spotted Walker walking along the northbound lanes near the 144-mile marker just before 7:30 p.m.

“The condition of his clothing and brambles in his hair indicated it was a tough trek,” investigators mused.

Deputies arrested Walker on the shoulder of the highway, where he was found with a stun gun. It was later confirmed that he was also a convicted felon.

Walker was charged with drug possession, possession of a stun gun by a convicted felon, and booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $7,500 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.