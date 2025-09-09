Stafford resident Joseph Heieck, 33, tried to escape, but was ultimately arrested after allegedly attempting to break into a neighbor's home.

Deputies responded to Oak Grove Lane around 11:25 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8, for reports of a man trying to force his way into the back door of a home, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowners told deputies that a neighbor had come to the property unannounced and attempted to enter.

When confronted, Heieck left but warned he would be back.

“This Terminator-like threat was fulfilled moments later when he attempted to gain entry again,” a spokesperson for the sheriff's office mused.

By the time deputies arrived, Heieck had fled.

Deputies spotted him on Kingsland Drive before he ran into nearby woods in an attempt to escape, officials said, but a drone overhead kept track of him until deputies surrounded the area.

Heieck eventually surrendered, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Heieck showed signs of intoxication and made several racial remarks toward deputies.

He was charged with attempted breaking and entering, public intoxication, obstruction of justice, and using abusive language.

Heieck was booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

