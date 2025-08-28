On Saturday, Aug. 23, at 5:59 p.m., a deputy saw a Lexus blow through a red light on Richmond Highway near Coal Landing Road, ultimately leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Jose Villatoro, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

When Oliveira pulled the car over, the driver’s side door swung open and Villatoro bolted on foot.

Deputy Oliveira stayed with the vehicle and broadcast a description. Additional deputies canvassed the woods, spotting the man due to his bright-colored shirt, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office mused.

Sheriff’s officials said, “Once again, he began to flee. While the suspect was able to run out of his shoes, he couldn’t run away from deputies and was detained.”

The Triangle resident showed signs of intoxication, deputies said, and it was later determined that he had a prior DUI in Prince William County. He was also driving without a license.

Inside his vehicle, deputies found numerous empty BuzzBallz and a full case of beer.

Bonilla was charged with:

DUI, second offense within five years;

Driving after forfeiture of his license;

Obstruction of justice;

Drinking while driving;

Driving an unregistered vehicle;

Failure to obey a traffic light.

He was booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

