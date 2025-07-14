Jose Caballero, 31, was arrested in Stafford County on Saturday, July 12 after a pursuit on Richmond Highway that ended when his silver Lexus left the road, hit multiple posts, and got tangled in a chain link fence, the sheriff’s office said.

The chaos started around 7:20 p.m., when a deputy traveling southbound on Richmond Highway was nearly hit by a Lexus that swerved into his lane.

“After almost being struck, (the deputy) activated his emergency equipment and made a U-turn in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop,” the sheriff’s office said.

Instead of stopping, Caballero allegedly whipped into the Taco Bell parking lot, raced behind a 7-Eleven, and flew onto Hospital Center Boulevard before making another U-turn and heading straight back toward the deputy.

Officials say Caballero kept making U-turns, circling back and forth between Burns Corner Place and Richmond Highway, before crashing into a car driven by a student driver.

No serious injuries were reported.

Caballero’s car veered off-road, “knocked down multiple posts before finally coming to a stop when it became entangled in a chain link fence,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies attempted a high-risk stop, but Caballero was noncompliant, so “pepper ball was deployed into the vehicle and had the desired effect.”

Caballero was then detained.

Deputies say he showed “signs of intoxication” and had a revoked license.

Caballero was charged with:

Felony eluding;

Driving under the influence;

Driving while revoked;

Two counts of destruction of property

He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

