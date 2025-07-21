The driver, Joanne Strong, 40, of Stafford, was arrested on Saturday, July 19, after deputies say she crashed her white Acura into a motorcycle stopped at a red light on Richmond Highway near Telegraph Road in the middle of the afternoon.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses told deputies that Strong had been swerving across lanes while driving southbound.

The final 911 call came in just one minute before a sergeant arrived at the intersection and found the wreck.

"The Acura, straddling both lanes, came from behind and struck the motorcyclist,” a department spokesperson said. The motorcyclist on suffered minor injuries.

Strong, who was still in the driver’s seat, showed “obvious signs of intoxication” and refused to exit the vehicle.

Deputies say she had to be “assisted out of the vehicle and detained” after displaying "pre-flight indicators.

She also had a prior DUI on record.

Strong was charged with:

Driving under the influence, second offense within five to ten years;

Second offense refusal;

Two counts of obstruction of justice;

Reckless driving.

She was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

