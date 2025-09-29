A drunk man in Virginia tried to run after causing a crash, but the booze got the better of him, and he was later found sleeping it off in an area parking lot.

Deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office were called shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, to the area of Garrisonville Road and Dunn Drive, where there was a reported three-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, witnesses said that the at-fault driver — later identified as Stafford resident Jexzon Ramos Pineda, 30 — ran from the scene after the crash in an inside out, backward shirt, simplifying the search for him.

Sure enough, Ramos Pineda was found sleeping in the parking lot of Children of America on Dunn Drive, and deputies quickly determined that he was under the influence.

"Thanks to the help of witnesses, the sleeping male and suspect driver were confirmed to be one and the same. The driver would also admit to the crash being 'my fault' and that he consumed two beers earlier in the morning."

Ramos Pineda was arrested and charged with:

Driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content above .20 percent;

Felony hit-and-run;

Driving without a license.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

