South Carolina resident Jennifer Perseghin, 45, is behind bars after causing a disturbance over the weekend in front of a juvenile on Friday night.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 6, a third-party tipped off the Stafford County Sheriff's Office that Perseghin was "not doing well," was possibly intoxicated and behind the wheel of a vehicle.

The caller also advised that Perseghin was randomly yelling at people on Bradburn Place, despite no one else being in the area.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, a responding sergeant found Perseghin outside her vehicle at Genesis Logistics on Bradburn Place, showing "several signs of intoxication."

While speaking with the sergeant, it is alleged Perseghin attempted to get back in her vehicle - which had a minor family member inside - despite deputies' demands to stop.

Investigators say that they attempted to detain Perseghin, though she resisted until ultimately being taken into custody.

Further investigation found that Perseghin allegedly smoked crack approximately 20 minutes earlier, and a pipe containing suspected controlled substances was found inside the vehicle.

Perseghin was charged with:

Driving under the influence;

Felony child neglct;

Possession of controlled substances;

Obstruction of justice.

She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond while the child was turned over to another adult.

