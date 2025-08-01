Jayden Horton, 19, of Stafford, was arrested after an unprovoked road rage incident on Richmond Highway that ended with a high-risk stop and a BB gun found in his Tesla, authorities said.

The chaos started around 1:52 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, when deputies were called to the area of Richmond Highway and Coal Landing Road for a reported road rage encounter, according to the sheriff’s office.

The second driver told deputies that a white Tesla “forced” him out of his lane before the driver allegedly brandished a firearm — one that appeared to have a laser sight.

Despite the intense moment, the victim was able to give deputies a detailed description of the Tesla, its driver, and the laser-equipped weapon.

That’s all it took.

Deputies tracked down the Tesla in the 2600 block of Richmond Highway and conducted a high-risk stop, according to investigators.

The driver — later identified as Horton — refused to speak to deputies without a lawyer and reportedly said all he wanted was “to pick up his phone from the repair shop.”

Instead, he was arrested after deputies found a BB gun with a laser attachment inside the car.

Horton was charged with brandishing a firearm and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond.

