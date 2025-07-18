Jameris Asher, 18, was arrested just after midnight on July 18 after deputies say he tried to bust down a woman’s door during what she described as a girl’s night, and then fled with “an AR-style firearm” as law enforcement gave chase.

Deputies responded to Cynthias Place for a disturbance with a weapon,” the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The caller advised a man she knew was outside her residence attempting to gain entry while brandishing ‘the weapon.

Deputies arrived just as Asher left the scene.

A traffic stop was attempted near Plantation Drive, but the driver didn’t stop — instead, he took off “at a high rate of speed,” sparking a dangerous pursuit, officials said.

Asher fled onto Warrenton Road and entered the southbound lanes of I-95, the department said. In the area of Orange Plank Road, the suspect vehicle began traveling on the wrong side of the road with its lights off, leading to the end of the pursuit.

The chase ended when Asher lost control and crashed into a ditch near Black Meadow Road.

He surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody with help from Virginia State Police and the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies spoke with the victim, who told deputies that the suspect was angry about the gathering. He showed up at her home, tried to break down a door, and brandished a rifle — which was later found in the vehicle by investigators.

Asher was charged with:

Attempted breaking and entering while armed;

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony;

Brandishing a firearm;

Assault;

Destruction of property;

Interfering with the property rights of another;

Felony eluding;

Driving under the influence;

Reckless driving by speed;

Driving without headlights;

Three counts of failure to stop at a traffic light.

Asher showed signs of intoxication, officials said. He's being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

