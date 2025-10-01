Deputies were called to Knollwood Court shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, for a reported disturbance, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told deputies she had been assaulted and that the suspect fled in her Toyota.

Investigators learned the man, 28-year-old Stafford resident Ibrahim Kamara, had been demanding to use the car for a road trip to Richmond.

When the victim refused and went to bed, Kamara kicked in her bedroom door and began searching for the keys, deputies said.

What followed was a “tug-of-war” style altercation over the keys. During the struggle, Kamara assaulted the woman and threatened to kill her, according to the sheriff's office.

Kamara ultimately snatched the keys and took off in the Toyota, but did not get far. Both he and the vehicle were located in Stafford about three hours later, around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Kamara was arrested and charged with:

Robbery;

Assault and battery;

Destruction of property;

Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail and ordered held without bond.

