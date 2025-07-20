Partly Cloudy 91°

‘I Think I Shot Him’: Stafford Woman Kills Ex, Waits For Deputies, Sheriff Says

A Stafford woman called 911 after fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend and waited in a grocery store parking lot for deputies, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashlynn Blair

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Ashlynn Blair, 32, made the call just after 12:40 p.m. on Friday, July 19, after a shooting on Rocky Run Road in South Stafford, officials said.

Deputies said she told dispatchers, “I think I shot and killed my ex-boyfriend.” 

When deputies arrived at the Giant parking lot on Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Blair was waiting with the gun believed to have been used.

At the Rocky Run Road home, deputies found a 31-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds. His name has not been released "out of respect to the family." 

Investigators say they believe the shooting was domestic-related.

Blair was charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

