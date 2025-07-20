‘I Think I Shot Him’: Stafford Woman Kills Ex, Waits For Deputies, Sheriff Says

Ashlynn Blair, 32, made the call just after 12:40 p.m. on Friday, July 19, after a shooting on Rocky Run Road in South Stafford, officials said.

Deputies said she told dispatchers, “I think I shot and killed my ex-boyfriend.”

When deputies arrived at the Giant parking lot on Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Blair was waiting with the gun believed to have been used.

At the Rocky Run Road home, deputies found a 31-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds. His name has not been released "out of respect to the family."

Investigators say they believe the shooting was domestic-related.

Blair was charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

