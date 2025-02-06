Human Trafficking Ring? No, This Is Bible Study: Drunk Vigilante Arrested In Stafford, Cops Say

A Stafford man with a wild imagination and a little too much to drink is behind bars after he mistook a Bible study for a human trafficking operation and forced his way into a home to investigate, authorities said.

Deputies responded to Renee Road around 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, after receiving a call about a disturbance escalating quickly, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The caller, later identified as David Campbell, 48, was furious about his neighbors double parking and decided to confront them inside their home, investigators said. While reporting the incident, dispatches could hear the caller taunting and cursing at the neighbors.

Once inside, he saw a large gathering and jumped to the conclusion that it was a human trafficking ring, demanding deputies "identify everyone" in the residence.

Deputies arrived to find Campbell standing in the middle of the road, intoxicated, and ranting about the parking situation while insisting that officers needed to raid the house.

When deputies spoke with the residents, they learned the group had been peacefully gathered for a Bible study session when Campbell barged in.

The neighbors told police that as they were discussing the gospel, Campbell forced his way inside, nearly struck an ordained minister, and threatened to punch another man, police said. Video evidence confirmed the bizarre chain of events.

Campbell was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, assault, and public intoxication. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

