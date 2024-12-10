Holiday Heist Fails: Fredericksburg Fugitive Nabbed At Stafford Target, Sheriff Says

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9,, First Sgt. D.F. Purcell of Stafford's "Special Problems Unit" was conducting an anti-shoplifting patrol when he stopped by the Target on South Gateway Drive, a fateful coincidence, as store staff had just caught a shoplifter red-handed.

Using surveillance footage, Purcell observed Quinten Howard, 40, roaming the store and filling a cart with nearly $190 worth of items before bypassing all points of sale, a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Howard; however, wasn’t just a holiday thief.

Deputies soon discovered he was wanted in Fredericksburg for robbery, breaking and entering, possession of controlled substances, and trespassing.

The Christmas chaos didn’t stop there.

Two women accompanying Howard were also caught shoplifting but were released on a summons, authorities said.

Howard was not as lucky.

After being arrested, he was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he was served his outstanding warrants and charged with shoplifting.

He is being held without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.