‘Hitting The Sauce’: NY Man Charged With DUI, Cocaine Possession In Stafford: Sheriff

Deputies were called to America’s Best Wings on South Gateway Drive in Stafford County around 8:22 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, for a report of a possible drunk driver, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness told deputies that the man appeared to be “hitting the sauce pretty hard, and not the buffalo flavored one.”

Deputies located the man — later identified as Jeanpaul Donoso, 47, of Forest Hills in New York — as he exited the restaurant with food in hand and “stumbling” toward a vehicle, the department said.

To prevent the driver from continuing to drive intoxicated, or distracted by the protein, deputies made contact with the driver, officials said.

The original caller confirmed seeing Donoso arrive at the restaurant in an intoxicated state, police said.

Donoso reportedly told authorities he was on his way to Miami, but that “beach break would have to wait” as field sobriety tests were administered.

Following the tests, Donoso was detained and deputies conducted a search of the vehicle, where they found “a white powdery substance” believed to be cocaine.

Donoso had a prior DUI conviction in 2016, authorities noted.

He was charged with:

Second offense driving under the influence within 10 years;

Second offense refusal;

Possession of a controlled substance.

Donoso was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.

“Wings may or may not be on the menu,” the sheriff’s office quipped.

