Hit-Run Driver In Sedan Struck School Bus While Making Illegal Turn In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Bronx resident Tawny Urena, 27, is facing charges in Virginia after accidentally crashing into a bus and attempting to flee in a questionable vehicle with false tags, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was making a left hand turn from the eastbound lanes of Garrisonville Road near Richmond Highway when he "heard a loud crash behind him."

Turns out, Urena struck a school bus that was driving behind the deputy, and her gold sedan continued on as if nothing happened.

Investigators say that the probe into the crash determined that Urena was also looking to make a left turn, but did so while in the "straight only lane" when it struck the bus.

Her vehicle was later tracked to Brent Park, where she was apprehended.

Hit-and-run;

Driving without a valid license;

Driving without insurance;

Having fictitious tags;

Operating an unregistered vehicle.

Urena was charged with:

She was later released by a judge following an initial court appearance.

