Shortly before midnight on Monday, Feb. 10, deputies patrolling the Wawa on South Gateway Drive spotted a driver parked outside in plain sight, appearing to pop a bright blue pill suspected to be fentanyl.

When deputies approached the woman, later identified as 44-year-old Heidi Erickson-Perkins, she admitted to taking fentanyl, a spokesperson for the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies also noticed signs of intoxication, including constricted pupils.

A search of her vehicle led to the discovery of a large number of blue M-30 pills, commonly associated with fentanyl, along with additional suspected controlled substances, officials said.

Erickson-Perkins was charged with driving under the influence and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Despite the significant amount of drugs found, she was only held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober, and no booking photo was available.

