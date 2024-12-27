Deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office were called to the Royal Farms at 125 Royal Falls Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 25, at around 4:30 a.m., after staff reported a woman - later identified as 45-year-old Amber Mohan - yelling inside the store.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, as the shouting woman was leaving the store, Mohan grabbed multiple items, stuffed them into her pockets, and left without paying.

Deputies were able to quickly locate Mohan, who had a curious excuse for her antics.

“He was supposed to cover the bill,” she told deputies, referring to Trump, a well-known snacker who was definitely not in Stafford County.

Unmoved by her claim, responding deputies took Mohan into custody, charging her with disorderly conduct and shoplifting. She was held on a $1,500 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

