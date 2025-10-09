It took a SWAT team to apprehend Gregory Pitts, 65, a South Stafford resident, who barricaded himself inside an area home as deputies investigated reports of shots fired.

Members of the sheriff's office were called shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, to Belle Plains Road, where callers advised they heard yelling and several gunshots coming from a residence.

Upon arrival, deputies found Pitts outside, but when they announced that they were law enforcement, he retreated into the home and began closing all of the windows.

During the barricade, deputies established a perimeter, and it was determined that Pitts was a convicted felon who ignored commands from a PA system, prompting the call for backup.

The SWAT team was able to begin communicating with Pitts, who eventually surrendered without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

Pitts is charged with:

Reckless handling of a firearm;

Obstruction of justice;

Weapon possession by a convicted felon.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

