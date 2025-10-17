The 35-year-old Spotsylvania resident took deputies for a ride during a pursuit that began at around 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 16 in the area of Richmond Highway and Butler Road.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, a deputy on patrol spotted O'Neal's red Jetta turning onto Warrenton Road, crossing over the fog line and nearly striking a guardrail, though he refused to pull over.

As the Jetta continued northbound, the deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver took off at a high rate of speed, prompting a pursuit.

The car sped north on Warrenton Road, weaving between lanes before jumping onto I-95, where it continued to flee in the northbound lanes.

The chase came off the highway at Courthouse Road, where the deputy used an intentional vehicle contact in the area of Courthouse Road and Wonder Road, bringing the pursuit to an end, investigators said.

But O'Neal wasn’t finished running.

After crashing, he fled on foot and was eventually caught in a nearby retention pond, the sheriff’s office said.

A search of the vehicle turned up suspected controlled substances, officials said. O’Neal was taken into custody and booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, O’Neal was charged with:

Felony eluding;

Driving under the influence of drugs;

Obstruction of justice;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Reckless driving;

No front license plate;

Failure to obey a traffic light;

Failure to register the vehicle;

Possessing fictitious registration;

Failure to maintain the lane of travel.

O’Neal remains held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.