GF Learned Of 'Soulmate' BF's Death At FXB Party From 2-Word Message, Report Says

The death of a 19-year-old man killed breaking up a fight over the weekend in Spotsylvania County is sending shockwaves through the community.

Christian Whalen and Lacy Milling 

 Photo Credit: Lacy Milling Facebook photo
by Zak Failla & Cecilia Levine

Christian Whalen was trying to break up a fight that broke out along Spotswood Furnace Road in Fredericksburg when he was shot by Kenneth Watson, 18, around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, authorities previously said. 

Whalen died as a result of the shooting, and his girlfriend, Lacy Milling, is speaking out.

"rest in peace to my soulmate🕊️i love you so much," she wrote in a Facebook post. "i love you christian."

Milling tells NBC4 she had warned her boyfriend not to go to the party, and learned of his death after his dad messaged her the words, "Christian died."

Watson was being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on homicide charges.

