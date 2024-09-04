GF Learned Of 'Soulmate' BF's Death At FXB Party From 2-Word Message, Report Says

Christian Whalen was trying to break up a fight that broke out along Spotswood Furnace Road in Fredericksburg when he was shot by Kenneth Watson, 18, around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, authorities previously said.

Whalen died as a result of the shooting, and his girlfriend, Lacy Milling, is speaking out.

"rest in peace to my soulmate🕊️i love you so much," she wrote in a Facebook post. "i love you christian."

Milling tells NBC4 she had warned her boyfriend not to go to the party, and learned of his death after his dad messaged her the words, "Christian died."

Watson was being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on homicide charges.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.