George Vermillion was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 13, following a wild chase that started when deputies were directing traffic at Kings Highway and Washington Square Plaza, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

While deputies were on scene due to a traffic light malfunction, a white Nissan truck bypassed a patrol car and stopped in the intersection.

A deputy signaled for the driver to pull over, but the man ignored the command and sped off, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy got back into his patrol vehicle and activated emergency equipment, attempting to stop the driver.

Instead, the truck accelerated down Kings Highway, reaching estimated speeds of 70 to 80 mph while weaving around other cars and blowing through intersections, authorities said.

The vehicle was later found abandoned at 219 Kings Highway, prompting a perimeter search that included drone and K-9 units.

K-9 Ruby tracked the suspect straight to a patch of brush off Taylor Street, where Vermillion was found hiding and taken into custody without incident, officials said.

Investigators confirmed Vermillion was the same driver the deputy had initially encountered at the traffic stop.

The Stafford resident was charged with felony eluding, driving on a revoked license, and a traffic lane violation. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

