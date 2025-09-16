Game Over: Wanted Woman Caught Hiding Under Motel 6 Bed During Stafford Drug Bust

A wanted woman soundly lost a game of hide-and-seek with members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, who didn't have to look far to find her.

On Sunday, Sept. 14, deputies were called to the Motel 6 in the 2800 block of Richmond Highway, when a tipster advised that Woodbridge resident Justina Sharp, 35, was in one of the rooms.

The caller also said that they believed "drug dealing was occurring in the room," according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies checked the room in question, they were met by Stafford resident Austin Nicely, 25, who said that the woman they were looking for was not there — but also gave consent to search the room.

Mistakes were made.

Deputies quickly found Sharp hiding under the bed, but she was not alone. Suspected drugs were also stashed under the mattress.

Both Sharp and Nicely were charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and obstruction of justice. Sharp was additionally served on her outstanding warrant. Both were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.