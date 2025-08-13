The search continues for 21-year-old Gabriela Alejandra Bonilla Flores, who is wanted in connection with the hit-and-run that left a 36-year-old man dead after she struck him with her white Audi SUV earlier this month in Stafford.

The fatal crash happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, on Richmond Highway near Foreston Woods Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was walking northbound on the right shoulder when he was hit and killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected getaway vehicle — a white Audi Q5 matching witness descriptions — was seized as evidence, and Flores was identified as the driver, officials said.

According to an update from the sheriff’s office on Wednesday, Aug. 13, investigators discovered Carlos Guevara, 46, and Maritza Bonilla Zapata, 46, both of Stafford, had been helping Flores avoid capture.

Guevara and Zapata were each charged with obstruction of justice and principal in the second degree of hit-and-run, authorities said. They are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secure bond.

Flores “is aware of law enforcement efforts to locate her and (is) actively avoiding contact,” the sheriff’s office said.

Flores is described as a Hispanic woman, approximately 5-foot-3, weighing 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies are continuing “any and all efforts” to track her down. Anyone who sees Flores or knows where she is should call 911 immediately.

Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues. Check Daily Voice for updates.

