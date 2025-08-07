Gabriela Alejandra Bonilla Flores, 21, is wanted for hit and run resulting in death, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal crash happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, on Richmond Highway near Foreston Woods Drive.

Deputies say the victim, a 36-year-old man, was walking northbound along the right shoulder when he was hit by a vehicle that kept going. He was found dead at the scene.

Her vehicle — a white Audi Q5 that matched the description provided by witnesses this week — has since been seized as evidence, officials confirmed Thursday, Aug. 7.

Flores has been identified as the suspected driver and is now actively evading police, the sheriff’s office said.

She is described as a Hispanic woman, approximately 5-foot-3, weighing 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say she is aware that deputies are trying to find her and is avoiding contact.

“Anyone having information that could assist in locating her is asked to contact Deputy Martin at 540-658-4400,” the sheriff’s office said. “Anyone spotting Flores is asked to immediately contact law enforcement by calling 911.”

Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

